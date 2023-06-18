St Lucian man wanted for murder of Martinique woman escapes police custody

St Lucian national wanted for murder in Martinique escapes custody

A St. Lucian national wanted for his participation in a murder in Martinique has eluded authorities.

The St Lucian police said in a statement that a search warrant was performed on the property of Joharius Johannes on June 8, and that while no evidence was located, he was detained on a report of assault with a handgun.

Furthermore, the statement stated that INTERPOL had issued a ‘Red Notice’ on him in connection with a murder in Martinique.

Johannes, who had appeared in the First District Court, allegedly escaped from the Babonneau Police Station after the court hearing on Wednesday.

Orville Purnell, a murder suspect, escaped from the Babonneau Police Station in October 2020 and fled to Jamaica.

Purnell was apprehended by Jamaican authorities, but he escaped again while awaiting extradition to St Lucia.

Meanwhile, police have stated that Johannes, “who is armed and dangerous,” is still at large and are seeking public assistance in locating him.

Source : CMC