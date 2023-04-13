St Lucian publishes book exposing injustices face by farm workers in Canada

Saint Lucian Publishes Exposé On Canada Seasonal Farm Workers Programme

Gabriel Allahdua, who was born in Saint Lucia and worked as a seasonal migrant farm laborer in Canada for four years, has written a book about the injustices that these workers experience and how to better their situation.

‘Harvesting Freedom’ is the title of the 225-page book released by Between The Lines.

It was released last month and is now available in Canadian bookshops and on Amazon.

“Injustice is what we face regarding our living and working conditions,” the author told the St Lucia Times.

“Because we do not have the same rights as Canadians, we are exploited.” “Even though we go above and beyond, we don’t get fair treatment,” he admitted.

Allahdua presently provides support and information to migrant workers in Canada through the government-funded organization The Neighbourhood Organization.

He claims that migrant farm workers are caught between a rock and a hard place.

Allahdua, who is now a Canadian citizen, remarked that situations such as excessive unemployment and the need to sustain a family cause many to leave Saint Lucia for Canada.

However, he stated that once in Canada, migrant farm laborers are scared to speak out for fear of deportation.

“It’s not getting any better for migrant workers,” Allahdua said to the St Lucia Times.

Allahdua moved to Canada in January 2012 after losing his job due to Hurricane Tomas’ devastation of Saint Lucia.

From 2012 to 2015, he worked in a greenhouse in Leamington, Ontario, cultivating and harvesting tomatoes and organic sweet peppers for eight months of the year.

Allahdua is now widely recognized in Canada as an outspoken worker’s rights campaigner, and she is an Activist in Residence at the University of Guelph.

