St Maarten road accident kills man and girl, 4

A serious collision on Union Road in St Maarten has claimed two lives.

A four-year-old girl and a man died in separate vehicles. At St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), the woman driver of the car with the little girl was in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation into the fatal accident found that a black Kia Forte driven by a woman overtook another vehicle heading toward Philipsburg. A grey Suzuki Vitara was coming from the opposite direction at the same time, resulting in the collision.

Fire Department personnel extricated the two drivers and the child from the wreckage using the jaws of life. They were taken to the SMMC in critical condition.

As a result of their injuries, the little girl and the driver of the grey Vitara died at the hospital.