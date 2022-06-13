St Maarten to launch national-private “Save the Summer” Expedia campaign

The St Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) will launch an Expedia campaign in conjunction with the St Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB).

An expedited agreement was signed by the acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Telecommunication and Transport (TEATT) Omar Ottley and the SHTA. The SHTA in its turn held a multi-sector private sector fundraiser.

A campaign agreement was officially signed on June 9 by Minister Omar Ottley in the presence of Executive Board member Ricardo Perez of the SHTA, Director May-ling Chun and Section Head Marketing Department Gianira Arrindell of STB.

The public-private Expedia cooperation builds on a successful previous campaign from earlier this year dating back to 2017. Some of these campaigns resulted in increased revenues of 31 per cent via Expedia, the largest tourism platform in the world, partnering in this public-private cooperation.

The overall investment of government and the private sector paid off five times in extra room tax revenue.