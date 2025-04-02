10 Vincentian Businesses Featured in OAS WEE Catalogue

10 Local Businesses Featured in OAS WEE Catalogue of Market-Ready Women-led MSMEs in the Eastern Caribbean

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) is pleased to announce that (10) businesses owned and operated by women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are among sixty (60) businesses featured in a regional catalogue developed by the Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project.

The recently launched OAS WEE Catalogue of Market-Ready Women-Led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Eastern Caribbean is an initiative that spotlights and support women entrepreneurs across the region, with the aim of fostering economic growth and resilience. The WEE Catalogue serves as a comprehensive directory, showcasing a diverse array of women-led businesses across various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing,

By facilitating connections between these enterprises and potential partners, investors, and stakeholders, the WEE Catalogue seeks to enhance visibility and create opportunities for collaboration and expansion.

The local businesses featured are Camara Tea, Jazzy’s All Natural, Kimya Glasgow Inc., Leb’Elle Foot and Nail Clinic, Marslyn’s, Miss Cassandra’s, My Crown of Curls, Samantha Paperwork Designs Plus, Searles Agro Products, and Siteseeing With Cass. They were selected from among twelve (12) Vincentian-owned businesses that applied for the opportunity to be included in the catalogue.

The CED, as the National Focal Point to the OAS WEE Project, is pleased that these businesses are features in the catalogue.

“Under this project, many of our women-led businesses have benefited from various capacity building opportunities and other initiatives that are all geared to better position them to be successful and to access market opportunities regionally and internationally. Over the last two years, this project has sought to address the challenges women entrepreneurs in the region face in accessing finance, marketing and establishing networks, and we at the CED are proud of the women whose businesses are featured and all others who have participated in the OAS WEE Project,” says Keisha Phillips National Focal Point to the OAS WEE Project/CED Training and Education Coordinator.

The Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project is being implemented in 6 Eastern Caribbean Countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines) to empower women-led and women-owned MSMEs to actively participate in and benefit from the digital economy and build sustainable livelihoods. Over 600 women across the participating countries are benefiting from tools, resources and opportunities to support the digital transformation of their business.