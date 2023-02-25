St Vincent advances an inclusive education system

TOWARDS THE IMPLEMENTATION OF AN INCLUSIVE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking a significant step towards developing an inclusive education system. This, through a World Bank funded project, which involves schools on Bequia as part of the pilot programme.

Interactive sessions which focused on parents and teachers as the main stakeholders in the inclusive education thrust, started on Tuesday February 21 and continued today, February 25 with a session at the Spring Hotel Bequia Conference Room.

The sessions were facilitated by experts from Brock University in Canada, Sheila Bennett, Margo Shuttleworth and Jerome King-Johnson.

Present at the forum, were officials from the Ministry of Education including Education Officer for Special Education Arifa Ryan and Principal of the School for Children with special needs Naseem Smith, who is also the focal point for the project.

The overall aim of the project is to mainstream the educational opportunities for students with disabilities and other challenges, leading the way to an inclusive education system.

In his Budget presentation on January 9, Minister of Finance Hon.Camillo Gonsalves said this is the first of its kind within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The project is being funded under the World Bank’s Human Development Service Delivery Project.

Source : API