St Vincent airports revert to USD $40.00 service charge from June 1st

Amendment to the Airport Service Charge Act, of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) Inc. hereby advises that the Airport Service Charge Act of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been amended and gazetted as such on 11 April 2023.

Further to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Statutory Rules and Orders, 2023 No. 8, The Airport Service Charge Act, Cap. 74 is amended by deleting “XCD $50.00 or USD S20.00” and substituting “XCD $100.00 or USD $40.00”

In simple terms. The Airport Service Charge which was reduced as an incentive during the COVID19 Pandemic, will revert to the original XCD S100.00 or USD $40.00.

The effective date is June 1, 2023 for travel booked on and after June 1, 2023.