AIA achieves RA3 certification for UK, European Union

Argyle International Airport is now RA3 Certified for the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On Thursday 23 October, the Argyle International Airport in collaboration with the British High Commission in Kingstown announced that the Argyle International Airport is now RA3 Certified for the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU).

RA3 stands for Regulated Agent – Third Country and the certification refer to the designation of a Regulated Agent in a third country under the UK aviation security regulations.

At the announcement, Resident British Commissioner, Mr. Geoffrey Patton said, ‘This certification means that fresh produce, fresh flowers, agricultural produce can now be exported via air directly to the United Kingdom without having to go through a third-party country.’

He also highlighted the new pathways this would help materialise for trade between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Kingdom.

Also speaking at the event, Ms. Josette Greaves, CEO of the AIA said, ‘This certification signifies that AIA has met all the required aviation security standards of the UK and the EU for the screening, handling, and transportation of cargo destined for those regions. As an RA3 approved facility, AIA is now authorized to process and export cargo directly to the United Kingdom through approved airlines, without the need for transhipment or additional screening at intermediary airports.’

Ms. Greaves took time to thank the independent validator, Mr. Brian Abbott of World AVSEC who of is Vincentian heritage for the work done to get the certification.

She also took the time to appeal to members of staff of the AIA, passengers, stakeholders or anyone else who uses the passenger terminal building or the cargo facility to always uphold high security standards.

The AIA conducts security screening in a particular manner not to inconvenience or make it uncomfortable for travellers or people conducting business but to ensure they are able to accomplish milestones such as a RA3 certification and more importantly that everyone remains safe.