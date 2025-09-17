Search launched for Arnos Vale student Nicole Douglas

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urgently asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Nicole Shameka Douglas, a 19-year-old student of Arnos Vale.

Nicole was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, wearing a White polo T-shirt with the community college logo, Navy Blue Levi jeans, and Blue flats. She is 5 feet 7 inches in height and fair in complexion.

Her family and the Police are deeply concerned for her safety. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Nicole or knows of her whereabouts to contact us immediately.

Call: 999 / 911

Police Control: 457-1211

Criminal Investigation Department : 456-1810

Or speak to any trusted police officer.