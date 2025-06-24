The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is making an urgent appeal to all Vincentians to become a regular and voluntary blood donor. Your decision to give blood could mean the difference between life and death for a loved one, friend, or even a stranger in need.

With blood only having a shelf life of 35 days, this means that the need for blood is constant and cannot be met by one-time campaigns or pop-up drives alone. While blood drives are helpful, they are short-term fixes to a growing crisis that requires long-term, committed action.

One blood donor can save up to three lives. Blood donated is carefully processed and separated into its key components: red blood cells, plasma, and platelets; each used to treat different medical conditions. Red blood cells are often given to surgical patients or those with injuries, plasma supports those patients with clotting disorders or burns, and platelets are vital for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. This means that one generous act can help a child in surgery, a mother during childbirth, and a cancer patient — all from a single unit of blood.

It is also important to note that, surgeries, accidents, emergency or scheduled caesarean sections and life-threatening medical conditions can be delayed or cancelled, with potentially disastrous outcomes, simply because insufficient blood is available at that critical moment.

The Ministry is therefore calling on Vincentians, aged 17–60, to step forward and schedule regular blood donations. Voluntary, year-round donors are essential to building a sustainable blood bank, one that ensures no family is left waiting in fear when minutes can mean everything.

Here’s How You Can Help:

1.Become a repeat donor — every 3–4 months

2.If you are registered as a donor and have not given blood in the last 3 months – it is time to visit the local blood bank at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital or at Modern Medical Diagnostic Center.

3.If you are pregnant or planning an elective surgery we recommend that you encourage at least three

(3) family members or friends to donate blood on your behalf ahead of your surgery or delivery.

Self donation

For more information or to find out how to become a regular donor, contact the Blood Banks Milton Cato at 456-1185 Ext: 4115 or The Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at 532-1200 Ext: 4386