prominent British financier Ian Wace has publicly endorsed Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the Unity Labour Party (ULP) ahead of the November 27th general election, delivering a passionate video message that could significantly influence voter sentiment in the Southern Grenadines.

Wace, CEO of Marshall Wace Asset Management and a property owner in Canouan, highlighted his extensive collaboration with Gonsalves during the Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts. “Over 14 months, I worked tirelessly with the government and Ralph Gonsalves to achieve a world-beating recovery from a category four hurricane,” Wace emphasized.

The financier praised Gonsalves’ leadership, stating, “He always made time, always thought about the people, and was tireless in pursuing recovery. He enabled remarkable outcomes that nobody believed could happen so quickly.”

Beyond hurricane recovery, Wace articulated a broader economic vision for the region. He criticized existing development strategies and called for a more vibrant economic future, particularly for the Southern Grenadines.

“The whole Southern Grenadines need an economic future not served by developers who fail to deliver investment opportunities,” Wace asserted. He specifically highlighted Gonsalves’ willingness to challenge developers, describing a potential lease forfeiture as a “radically important move” for the country’s future.

Wace’s endorsement carries significant weight, urging voters to consider the long-term implications of their electoral decision. “On November 27th, you’re being asked to choose between leadership, investment, and a strong, vibrant opportunity,” he emphasized.

