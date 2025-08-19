Omnibus crash leaves multiple people seriously injured

Minivan accident at Gibson Corner, St Vincent

A omnibus crash at Gibson Corner on Tuesday afternoon left multiple passengers and the driver seriously injured, requiring urgent medical intervention at the main hospital in Kingstown.

The minivan, traveling from the South Leeward community of Campden Park, was involved in a severe collision that prompted emergency responders to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ to extract the driver from the severely damaged minivan.

Graphic social media footage revealed the extent of the accident’s impact, with the minivan’s front and center sections showing extensive damage, including shattered glass and bloodstained seats. Remarkably, the vehicle’s rear section remained relatively intact.

A nearby business establishment played a crucial role in preventing a potentially more catastrophic outcome. According to initial reports, the driver managed to use the business property to prevent the van from plummeting over a nearby embankment.

Emergency medical services swiftly transported the injured driver and passengers to the hospital for immediate treatment. Preliminary information suggests that while the accident was severe, no fatalities have been reported at this time.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, with ongoing efforts to determine the precise cause and sequence of events.

As the investigation continues, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.