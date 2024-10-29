Tragic Traffic Incident Claims Life of Pedestrian in Calliaqua

Police Investigate Fatal Road Traffic Accident in Calliaqua

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is conducting an investigation into a fatal traffic accident that occurred on October 28, 2024, in Calliaqua.

According to preliminary reports, police responded to an incident where a motor vehicle struck pedestrian William Holder, a 44-year-old resident of Villa, while he was on the sidewalk.

Mr. Holder sustained severe injuries to his lower extremities and was transported by ambulance to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Holder during this difficult time and encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.