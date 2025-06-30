The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Semi-Finals to compete in the Calypso Finals scheduled for Sunday July 6th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:
|1.
|Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
|Children of the drum
|2.
|Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie
|We know who you mean
|3.
|Dereck ‘Man Sick’ Alexander
|Nothing good to say
|4.
|Shaunelle McKenzie
|Ghetto Mentality
|5.
|Maxwell ‘Tajoe’Francis
|Change for what!
|6.
|Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams
|My Nation
|7.
|Bernard ‘Reality I’ White
|Heart Beat
|8.
|Shena Collis
|Our Nation’s Cry
|9.
|Marvo ‘Marvolous Marvo’ Morgan –
|Calypso ah singing
|10. Dennis Bowman
|Plenty more to come
|11. Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall
|The Judiciary
|Reserve: Robert ‘Patches’ Knights
|Fake news
All finalists and a representative from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band are asked to attend a meeting this afternoon (Monday 30th June) at the CDC’s Conference Room, commencing at 6:00 pm.