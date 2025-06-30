The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Semi-Finals to compete in the Calypso Finals scheduled for Sunday July 6th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:

1. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd Children of the drum 2. Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie We know who you mean 3. Dereck ‘Man Sick’ Alexander Nothing good to say 4. Shaunelle McKenzie Ghetto Mentality 5. Maxwell ‘Tajoe’Francis Change for what! 6. Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams My Nation 7. Bernard ‘Reality I’ White Heart Beat 8. Shena Collis Our Nation’s Cry 9. Marvo ‘Marvolous Marvo’ Morgan – Calypso ah singing 10. Dennis Bowman Plenty more to come 11. Johnny ‘Johnny Rebel’ Hall The Judiciary Reserve: Robert ‘Patches’ Knights Fake news

All finalists and a representative from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band are asked to attend a meeting this afternoon (Monday 30th June) at the CDC’s Conference Room, commencing at 6:00 pm.