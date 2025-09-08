SVG to host CannaBliss 2025 from October 2nd

CannaBliss SVG 2025 will feature two (2) days of conferences and an expo, a Traditional Cultivators’ Village, guided tours of cannabis farms and facilities, a grand reggae concert on Saturday 4th October and a scenic catamaran cruise to Bequia on Sunday 5th October.

With more than 400 international delegates and 3,000 local attendees expected, CannaBliss SVG 2025 will further elevate the country’s standing in Medicinal Cannabis, tourism and cultural innovation.

CannaBliss SVG 2025 will run from 2nd to 5th October, 2025 at Victoria Park, Kingstown, under the bold theme: “More of Everything”, promising more culture, more innovation, more music and more cannabis.