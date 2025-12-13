PAHO urges Caribbean nations to brace for surge in flu, respiratory viruses

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is urging St Vincent and other vulnerable Caribbean states — to sharpen their health service preparedness as region enters its peak season for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

In a new epidemiological alert, PAHO said a mix of vaccination, stronger surveillance, hospital readiness, rapid diagnosis, and personal preventive measures will be critical to reducing infections and preventing potential strain on already stretched health systems. Caribbean health ministries, many of which face limited hospital capacity and seasonal tourism surges, are being encouraged to act early.

Global influenza activity continues to climb, driven largely by influenza A viruses, with sustained increases reported in North America.

The Southern Hemisphere’s 2025 season, which wrapped up in early November, showed a 29% rise in reported severe acute respiratory infections compared to 2024.

RSV mainly hit infants under six months, while influenza cases were concentrated among older adults.

What PAHO wants countries to do now

PAHO is urging governments to:

Strengthen surveillance for influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2, and ensure consistent data sharing.

Submit samples for genomic sequencing to detect variants that may affect transmission or severity.

Investigate unusual respiratory events immediately, including severe cases with no identified cause or outbreaks occurring outside typical seasons, in alignment with International Health Regulations.

Review and update clinical guidelines, bolster rapid testing capacity, and ensure antivirals are available for high-risk patients.

Prepare hospitals for a possible rise in admissions, especially in January–March when multiple viruses circulate simultaneously in tropical countries.

PAHO reiterated the importance of immunization against influenza, COVID-19, and RSV, especially for older adults, people with chronic conditions, pregnant women, young children, and health workers.