First CED Business Clinic Set for Barrouallie

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) is pleased to announce the first in a series of Business Clinics under its Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project.

The CED is inviting small business operators and persons who want to get into business on the leeward side of the island to attend the first Business Clinic on Wednesday, 10 December at the Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The business clinics are designed to reach enterprises in rural communities and sensitize them on various aspects of managing their operations. They also provide access to CED’s Business Development Officers (BDOs)to discuss issues affecting their businesses. In addition, the Business Clinics will also help the CED to improve its technical support services and develop programs to better serve the business sector.

During the Business Clinic, the CED will present on the topic: Climate Impacts on Women-led Businesses, following entrepreneurs will have one-one-one consultations with a BDO.

The CED is appealing to business owners in Barrouallie and other communities on the leeward side of St. Vincent to take advantage of this opportunities and attend the Business Clinic.

The three-year UOCCI Project is funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), through its Development Cooperation Fund (DCF), and is being implemented under the OAS/DCF 2024-2027 programming cycle to support, recognize and foster the contributions of women and underserved communities to create a more inclusive and effective approach to climate action that benefits everyone.

The goal of the UOCCI Project is to reduce the impact of climate change to enhance livelihoods and increase economic opportunities for women and vulnerable communities.