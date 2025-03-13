Leadership Changes Afoot in Key Govt Ministries

The St Vincent Government have been quietly making changes to several key positions within the civil service without any fanfare.

The latest changes would see Permanent Secretary Mr. Cuthbert Knights moving to the Ministry of Agriculture, while Permanent Secretary Ms. Nerissa Gitten joins the Ministry of Health.

Both Gittens and Knights have many years of experience in the public service.

A Ministry of Health Facebook post says they look forward to Gittens guidance and leadership as they continue to improve the delivery of healthcare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Additionally, Dr. Tamira Browne was appointed to the role of Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.