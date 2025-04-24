Senator Keisal Peters, Minister of National Mobilisation, has indicated that instances of child abuse in St. Vincent have risen in 2024 relative to 2023, noting that the figures show the afflicted children are predominantly very young.

In 2023, there were 241 documented instances of child abuse, with neglect and abandonment being the most prevalent.

For the second straight year, neglect has been identified as the predominant category among the 260 reported cases.

In 2023, sexual abuse constituted 37 percent of the 241 instances, whereas physical abuse represented 17 percent of the reports.

In recognition of April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, investigative authorities are urging a nationwide initiative to address this pressing issue.

In 2024, the Child Development Division received more than 260 reports of child abuse and neglect.

“Surprisingly, more than fifty percent of these reports pertained to child neglect, with almost twenty-five percent of cases associated with sexual abuse and a considerable fraction regarding physical abuse. Regrettably, several cases involve children under 11, underscoring the pressing necessity for a coordinated national response to eradicate child abuse”.

The ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF, will expand its Parenting Education Programme to reach 500 parents in SVG aged 18 to 45, equipping them with techniques to ensure children are raised in nurturing, supportive, and protective environments.