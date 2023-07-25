SVCB sponsors Playaz Youth Academy’s basketball camp for second year

The St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the annual basketball camp organized by the Playaz Youth Academy.

Commencing on July 24th and running through to August 5th, 2023, the basketball camp is set to welcome participants aged 7 through 22 years, aiming to promote basketball skills, personal growth, and holistic development both on and off the court.

This marks the second consecutive year that St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd is backing this remarkable initiative, reflecting the bank’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and nation-building.

Mr. Andre Cadogan, the CEO of the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm and pride in being part of this initiative.

He stated, “At the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank, we see ourselves not just as a financial institution but as a partner in the journey of our nation’s progress. By sponsoring the Playaz Youth Academy’s basketball camp for the second year, we aim to empower our youth with the necessary tools to become tomorrow’s leaders, both on and off the court. It is our firm belief that investing in the youth today will create a stronger, more prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

The Playaz Youth Academy’s basketball camp is renowned for providing young athletes with an exceptional platform to refine their basketball talents while cultivating essential life skills. Under the guidance of experienced coaches, participants will receive top-notch training in basketball fundamentals, advanced techniques, and strategies.

Additionally, the camp will feature distinguished speakers who will address crucial topics such as leadership, communication, goal-setting, and mental resilience, enriching the young participants’ personal development journey.

Mr. Orlando Fergusson, President of Playaz Youth Academy, expressed deep appreciation for the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd’s unwavering support. He said, “We are immensely grateful to the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank for their continued sponsorship, enabling us to make this basketball camp a reality once again. Their commitment to youth development aligns perfectly with our academy’s vision, ensuring we equip young individuals not only with basketball skills but also the tools to thrive in life.”

Through this strategic collaboration, the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd demonstrates its dedication to shaping the next generation of leaders and contributors to society. The bank firmly believes that investing in the youth today will yield a brighter and more promising future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As the camp’s commencement draws near, the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd looks forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on the lives of the participants, shaping them into well-rounded individuals capable of making a difference in their communities and beyond.

With its continued commitment to nation-building and investment in the youth, the bank sets an inspiring example for other corporate entities, emphasizing the significance of supporting programs that empower and uplift the younger generation, thus securing a prosperous future for the nation.