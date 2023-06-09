St Vincent completes Emergency shelter assessments for storm season

The inspection of emergency facilities prior to the hurricane season of 2023 has been concluded.

In a recent interview with NBC Radio, the director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) stated that the names of this year’s shelters are expected to be released shortly.

“The inspection of the shelters are complete; the list should be publicized within the next week. “We don’t like to publish the names without informing private shelters, especially, that they are on the list,” she explained.

According to Ms. Forbes, 162 emergency shelters have been listed for the hurricane season of 2023.