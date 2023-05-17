St Vincent completes fourth Trade Policy Review at WTO in Geneva

ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED FOURTH TRADE POLICY REVIEW

St. Vincent and the Grenadines successfully concluded its fourth Trade Policy Review (TPR) as part of the country’s obligations as a WTO Member on the 3rd and 5th of May 2023 in Geneva.

The Trade Policy Review Mechanism’s primary goal is to promote adherence by all WTO members to the rules, disciplines, and promises made under multilateral trade agreements and, where relevant, plurilateral agreements.

The fourth TPR issued by SVG focuses on macroeconomic and trade performance, trade and investment patterns, trade policy measures, and trading arrangements.

Mrs. Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Foreign Trade – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Mrs. Nicolette Dalton, Trade Officer I – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade led the delegation, which was led by the Honorable Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Source : MOFA