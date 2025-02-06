Judgment Day: Court of Appeal to Rule in Vaccine Mandate Case

Court to deliver Judgement over COVID Vaccine Dismissal in SVG

The Court of Appeal will on February 12th deliver its judgement in the review of the High Court ruling that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government acted illegally in 2021 when it dismissed hundreds of public sector workers who did not obey its order to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government passed Statutory Rule & Order (SR&O) No. 28 of 2021, a law approved by the Cabinet.

The Court of Appeal, in a notice to appellants and respondents dated 6th February, said:

“Judgement herein will be delivered on Wednesday, 12th February 2025, at the Court of Appeal Sitting for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 09:00 o’clock in the forenoon.”.

President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson said that this is positive news and is hoping that victory would be delivered for those who were affected by the government’s 2021 vaccine mandate.

The government argued that High Court judge Justice Esco Henry erred when she ruled in March 2023 that the government’s decision to fire the unvaccinated workers breached natural justice, contravened the Constitution, and was unlawful, procedurally improper, and void.

Regulation 8(1) of the SR&O, commonly called the vaccine mandate law, provides that an unvaccinated employee must not enter the workplace and is to be treated as being absent from duty without leave.

Attorney Cara Shillingford-Marsh had asked the Court of Appeal to uphold the judgement of Henry, saying that overturning it would allow the government to do as it wishes in the public service.

She said that the case is about the extent to which the government can force a person to take a drug.

The Public Service Union (PSU), the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU), and the Police Welfare Association (PWA) have sponsored the lawsuit, which brought in the names of “dismissed” public sector workers Shanile Howe, Novita Robert, Cavet Thomas, Alfonzo Lyttle, Brenton Smith, Sylvorne Olliver, Shefflorn Ballantyne, Travis Cumberbatch, and Rohan Giles.

The appellants are the Minister of Health and the Environment, the Public Service Commission, the Commissioner of Police, the Attorney General and the Police Service Commission.

