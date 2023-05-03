St Vincent & Cuba sign MOU in Tourism-Hospitality Training

SVG, Cuba to strengthen Technical Co-operation in Tourism and Hospitality Training

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Cuba, to increase technical cooperation in tourism and hospitality. The deal was signed in Havana, Republic of Cuba, on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Minister of Tourism for the Republic of Cuba, conducted a bilateral discussion with a Vincentian team led by Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture. Minister James thanked the government and people of the Republic of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their ongoing solidarity.

According to Minister James, “the agreement will strengthen co-operation in technical areas between both countries and enhance the broad framework of collaboration among countries of the South.”

“As we seek to expand our source markets, we can capitalize on the unique features of our destinations and jointly promote a sustainable tourism package,” Minister James added.

The MOU seeks to facilitate collaboration through collaborative actions, experience sharing, and technical cooperation. According to the MOU, these areas of mutual interest include, but are not limited to, product creation, product promotion and marketing, familiarization tours, and the enhancement of various types of tourism, including Agro-Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Cultural and Heritage Tourism, and Festival Tourism.

Furthermore, the collaboration provides opportunities for internship exchange programs aimed at students and industry stakeholders. Training in hospitality services, tourism, gastronomy, language, and the arts will be included in the exchange programs.

“The relations between the Republic of Cuba and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are strong; they are built on solidarity and love,” stated Juan Carlos, Minister of Tourism. He went on to say that the MOU will encourage increased collaboration and support for a unified Caribbean tourism product.

In the presence of H. E Ellsworth I. E John, Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, and other senior officials from both Ministries of Tourism, the Ministers of Tourism signed the MOU.

Source : API