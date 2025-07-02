Ministry of Tourism & Culture Celebrate Winners of Annual Mural Competition

The Department of Culture unveiled a vibrant new mural just outside the Victoria Park. This initiative forms part of the Annual Mural Competition, which aims to develop and showcase visual arts across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while honoring where the heritage of VincyMas.

This year’s winning students are Cheneill Barker and Destiny Hooper of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School, and Talonie Tucker of the Girls’ High School. They collaborated on the mural under the guidance of Visual Arts Development Officer in the Department of Culture, Shanique Stewart.

In an interview with the API, Stewart said together, they have brought life, color, and history to a prominent public space, attracting admiration from commuters, hospital staff, and carnival enthusiasts alike.

“This location was chosen because of its rich artistic history,” Stewart said, while stressing the importance of engaging youth in national artistic development. “Working with these talented students was refreshing. They brought energy and creativity, and I know they’ll remember this moment for the rest of their lives. This is just the beginning.”

Stewart also shared the Ministry’s vision to expand public art initiatives across the country, with hopes of introducing more murals, sculptures, digital art, and installations. The project was sponsored by a number of entities including GECCU, ECGC, TUS-T Water, Facey Trading, KFC, Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), National Lotteries Authority, and Call Out Nation Social Club.