DJ Swagga of BOOM FM’s fame shot, killed

In a shocking act of violence that has rocked the local media community, BOOM FM radio personality Gasroy “DJ Swagga” Fergusson was brutally gunned down near the radio station’s premises on Paul’s Avenue late Friday night.

According to preliminary investigations, Fergusson was hanging out with other individuals near the radio station around midnight when unidentified assailants emerged from a vehicle and opened fire.

The DJ was pronounced dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and legs.

Another unidentified man was also wounded in the attack, sustaining gunshot injuries to the arm and back and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Local law enforcement has launched a full investigation into the shooting. As of now, no suspects have been identified, and the motive remains unclear.