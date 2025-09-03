Thompson tells De Freitas its diabetes not the vaccine

Prominent physician Dr. Jerrol Thompson has directly challenged talk show host Kingsley De Freitas’s claims about COVID-19 vaccine-related health issues, asserting that diabetes is the primary source of his medical challenges.

During a recent broadcast of De Freitas’s program, Dr. Thompson candidly addressed De Freitas’s ongoing health concerns, emphatically stating, “Kingsley, it’s your diabetes and you need to take proper care of it.”

De Freitas on his program in 2024 said since 2021, with the impact of COVID-19 and La Soufriere, he’s still scraping the bottom of the barrel health-wise because he took the vaccine and if he had a chance to take the vaccine again, they would have to throw him off the airport compound.

Dr. Thompson, a staunch vaccine advocate, warned De Freitas about potentially misleading medical advice from anti-vaccine proponents. “They are going to make you feel that as you’re getting older and experiencing weakness, that it’s not aging, and they will get you to ignore the diabetes,” he cautioned.

The controversy extends beyond De Freitas, with another public figure, former Attorney General Carlyle Dougan, recently claiming vaccine-related health complications. Dougan stated his doctors confirmed the vaccine as the cause of his mobility issues.

“The thing has me down. That’s why I can’t walk. My feet became stiff like board,” Dougan lamented. “My doctors concluded just weeks ago that my condition was caused by the vaccine”.

However, Dr. Thompson remains skeptical, noting that Dougan cannot self-diagnose and might be receiving biased medical opinions.

“I wish Caryle Dougan well, but he he’s unable to diagnose himself. And if he goes to certain doctors, these doctors have been telling people everything is the COVID vaccine”.

However, Dougan’s revelations coincided with other alarming reports.

NDP Central Leeward candidate Conroy Huggins recounted the story of a man Dougan helped after Hurricane Beryl, who reportedly suffered vaccine damage after being compelled to vaccinate by his workplace. Tragically, the man died without receiving adequate support from his employer or the state.

Further deepening concerns, Andrew John, NDP’s South Windward candidate, disclosed that over 50 teachers in St. Vincent have died since 2021, with suspicions these deaths may be linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

In May 2024, Health Minister St. Clair Prince acknowledged a perceived rise in deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic but did not confirm any direct connection to vaccines.

When questioned about international court cases and emerging scientific findings, Prince stated he was unaware of these developments.

St Vincent health authorities have admitted to investigating two adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations but maintain that no deaths or blood clots have been definitively linked to the vaccines administered in St. Vincent.

Internationally, the vaccine safety debate has intensified. In 2024, AstraZeneca admitted in court documents for the first time that their COVID-19 vaccine can cause rare side effects.

The pharmaceutical giant faces class action lawsuits alleging deaths and serious injuries caused by its vaccine.

India’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently published a landmark study revealing a surge in sudden deaths related to COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, including strokes, blood clots, and cardiac arrests.