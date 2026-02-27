SVG farmers receive pedigree lambs to boost food security

The first batch of livestock farmers received pedigree weaner lambs yesterday from the Ministry of Agriculture as part of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC)-Continuing Emergency Response Component (CERC) Food Insecurity Project in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Eleven (11) farmers received pedigree weaner lambs at a small ceremony held at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station on Thursday morning.

The brief ceremony was attended by Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Kathian Hackshaw representing the Animal Health and Production Division, Deputy Chief Agriculture Officer, Mr Colville King, Permanent Secretary, Mr Cuthbert Knights and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon Israel Bruce.

The SVG Food Insecurity Project sought to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

The project was implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Rural Transformation. It was financed through a loan from the World Bank.