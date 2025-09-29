James, PM to headline SVG 46th independence kickoff

National Flag Raising, Fireworks and Lighting Display Ceremony

The National Independence Committee, under the auspices of the Honourable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, cordially invites members of the media and the general public to attend the National Flag Raising, Fireworks, and Lighting Display Ceremony.

This landmark event will be held on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Financial Complex, Kingstown, and will officially signal the commencement of the Month of Activities in celebration of the Forty-Sixth (46th) Anniversary of Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Highlights of the ceremony will include:

The hoisting of the National Flag

A spectacular fireworks display

The lighting of the Financial Complex building

A keynote address by Dr. The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister, Minister of National Security, and Minister of Tertiary Education

This significant occasion presents an opportunity for us to come together in celebrating our identity and inspiring our future.