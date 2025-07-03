Gibson corner homicide: Son says he killed father

Police Investigate Homicide in Gibson Corner

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a homicide that occurred in Gibson Corner on Wednesday 2nd July 2025, which claimed the life of Osley Delpeche, a 57-year-old Carpenter, formerly of Gibson Corner.

According to the investigation, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the date in question, a 22-year-old resident of Gibson Corner, walked into the Central Police Station and confessed to killing his father at his home.

Based on the revelation, officers from the Major Crime Unit promptly proceeded to the scene and discovered Delpeche lying motionless on the ground in his bedroom with what appeared to be multiple chop wounds about his head and body. The District Medical Officer was summoned and pronounced Delpesche deceased at the scene

Officers attached to the crime scene unit processed the crime scene and collected exhibits of evidential value. The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward.