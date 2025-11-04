Gonsalves says NDP involved in illegal voter registrations

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), Ralph Gonsalves, has publicly accused the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of attempting to register individuals from the Grenadine island of Bequia and the constituency of North Central Windward in North Windward, in a blatant disregard for electoral laws.

According to Gonsalves, the NDP’s actions constitute a serious offense, with severe repercussions for those involved.

“Keep your eye out for that. And I’ve spoken to all the authorities with this and to tell them that it is a criminal offense to go knowing that you are not living in the particular area, those who do it and those who conspire with those who do it, they are eligible to be brought to the court, and it involves not only a fine, it involves jail time,” Gonsalves warned.

Gonsalves also stated at a party meeting on Monday night that lawyers working with the NDP are attempting to intimidate registering officers.

“I’ve spoken to the supervisor of elections about that,” he said, emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent electoral process.

The ULP leader also expressed concerns about the involvement of “foreign” lawyers in the electoral process, stating that they have no right to enter polling stations.

This is not the first time that the NDP has been accused of electoral irregularities. Gonsalves recalled that In 2020: “5, 6, 7, 9, lawyers turn up to be at the count. Only one lawyer you can have come there because, if you can have 10, why you can’t have 50? Why you can’t have 100?”.

In an appeal to the Christian Council, Gonsalves urged them to intervene and address the situation.

“And I hope the Christian Council hear me, because they monitoring. I hope the Christian Council hear me and talk to them, because we never involve our self in any ah that worthlessness. but we will defend the integrity of our electoral system so that we have a free and fair election, and when the results come in and they are counted and we form the government, we will not allow any damn foolishness to happen, none at all,” he said.