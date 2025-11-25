Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has leveled serious allegations against the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), claiming that nine Trinidadian lawyers and activists are attempting to illegally influence the upcoming general election in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at a youth rally on Sunday, November 23, Gonsalves accused the group—comprising eight women and one man—of working in the country without proper legal documentation. According to the Prime Minister, these individuals lack the necessary work permits or CARICOM Skills Certificates required by Vincentian law to engage in employment.

“This is illegal,” Gonsalves emphasized. “If you come here to work without the proper documents, you are committing a criminal offence.” He warned that the group’s involvement represents an attempt to “distort and undermine” the democratic process ahead of the November 27 polls.

The Prime Minister did not mince words, threatening to publicly expose the individuals by publishing their names and photographs if they continue their alleged campaign activities. While he reportedly read out the names during the rally, the specific identities remain undisclosed for legal reasons.

Gonsalves also suggested that some of the Trinidadian figures had considered traveling to Saint Lucia, which is also preparing for elections on December 1, but ultimately decided against entering St. Vincent.

The Prime Minister framed the issue as part of a broader pattern of what he called “reckless behavior” by the NDP. He called for vigilance while maintaining that visitors are welcome “with labour love,” but must strictly adhere to national laws and refrain from political interference.

As the election approaches, tensions are running high. The NDP continues to project confidence in its campaign, while Gonsalves portrays the alleged foreign involvement as a direct threat to Vincentian democratic processes.