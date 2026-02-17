Sandals St Vincent officials meet with PM Friday

On February 16, St Vincent’s Prime Minister Godwin Friday met with the executive leadership of Sandals Resorts International to discuss the future of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This high-level meeting focused on how continued hospitality investment can drive economic growth, job creation, and specialised skills development for local citizens.

The government delegation reviewed the resort’s operational strategies, specifically focusing on training programs and collaborations with regional suppliers.

Following the formal discussions, the Prime Minister toured the facilities to witness the resort’s impact firsthand.

The engagement even highlighted unique local branding efforts, such as proprietary techniques for labelling fresh agricultural products.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officially opened its doors in March 2024.