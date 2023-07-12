St. Vincent government Minister Julian Francis has demitted office

Minister Julian Francis Resigns

Julian Francis, a St Vincent government senator/Minister , has resigned. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Francis who has been serving since 2001, resigned on July 11. The swearing in of a new Government Senator will take place today at 11 a.m.

Francis was hospitalized on Sunday, July 24, 2022 after suffering a stroke. The following evening, he was airlifted to Barbados for further medical attention.

“A CT scan at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital revealed that he had bleeding in the center of his brain.” He had a slightly swollen ankle and high blood pressure.”

Francis held the responsibilities of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadine Affairs, and Local Government.