Govt distributes home appliances across SVG

MORE THAN 1000 FAMILIES RECEIVED APPLIANCES UNDER GOV’T RECOVERY PROGRAMME

More than 1000 families have already received assistance through an initiative by the government aimed at providing appliances to those families impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that currently, over 2000 applications are being processed through the programme.

Gonsalves said the distribution of these appliances reaffirms the government’s continued commitment to assist families across the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVGL as part of the national recovery programme following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

He noted that Government allocated $1.5 million in the 2025 budget to provide essential household appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, and washing machines, to affected residents in an effort to help families restore a sense of normalcy as reconstruction continues.

He stressed that the programme represents government’s policy and it reflects his administration’s deep concern for the welfare of citizens affected by the disaster.

Gonsalves noted that SVG is unique in its disaster recovery programs as there is a focus on ensuring that no one is left behind unlike many developed countries.

He said that the collective efforts of Public Officers, Community Leaders, and Private Sector partners are ensuring transparency and efficiency in the distribution process.