Govt turning away vulnerable citizens during public assistance review

Opposition Senator Voices Concern Over Current Public Assistance Review

During Tuesday’s “On the Record” programme on Star Radio, Opposition Senator Hon Keisel Peters addressed the ongoing 2026 review of the national public assistance program, raising alarms over reports of vulnerable citizens being turned away from receiving essential aid.

Senator Peters clarified the vital role of the Public Assistance Board, which comprises community members who possess firsthand knowledge of local needs. This board meets monthly to deliberate on cases based on documentary evidence.

While the “elderly” (defined as 65 and older) and persons with disabilities are primary beneficiaries, the Opposition emphasized that the program was designed to be much broader.

The discussion highlighted that public assistance is not restricted to a single demographic. The Senator noted that under previous frameworks, the system provided “holistic assistance,” including:

Single Fathers: Support for those abandoned by partners who need help with preschool fees to re-enter the workforce. Temporary Hardship: Assistance for those recovering from illness, the recently unemployed, or individuals reintegrating into society after incarceration. Emergency Grants: One-time interventions for rent or food to prevent homelessness.

“We must be slow to judge and quick to understand,” Senator Peters stated, noting that social workers and school principals often trigger these interventions after identifying students in distress.

While acknowledging that periodic reviews of recipient lists are standard, Senator Peters criticized the current administration’s handling of the 2026 process.

“You can conduct a review… but it doesn’t stop you from giving assistance in the meantime. I am reliably advised that under this 2026 review, people are being turned away. We have to do better.”

The Opposition also reflected on the “revolution” of the payment system, moving from crowded cash distribution sites to a digitized system using bank cards in partnership with the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and UNICEF. This model, she noted, was so successful it was studied and adopted by other Caribbean nations.

Senator Peters concluded by urging the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Minister to ensure that the “heart and soul” of social safety nets assistance for food and medication remains accessible even while administrative reviews are conducted.