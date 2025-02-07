SVG Govt Opposes U.S. Proposal to Displace the People of Gaza

ST VINCENT (SVG) OPPOSES AMERICAN PROPOSAL TO CLEANSE GAZA OF ITS PEOPLE

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the overwhelming majority of the international community in opposing the proposal announced by the government of the United States of America to cleanse the Palestinian territory of Gaza of its two million inhabitants, relocate them forcibly elsewhere, and build “an America Riviera” for non-Palestinians in Gaza.

This proposal is self-evidently contrary to international law and the fundamental, natural right of the Palestinian people to own and live, in peace and security, in lands that have belonged to them from time immemorial, not as mere occupants, but as citizens, in pursuance of their own State. Grave dangers and perfidy accompany this ill-conceived and entirely wrong proposal of the American government.

Accordingly, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines urges the government of the United States of America to recant its wrong-headed proposal and work instead with the international community to rebuild Gaza for the Palestinians in peace, security, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable development.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is sure that the government of the United States of America fully recognises that its status as a great, or even dominant, world power carries with it especial responsibilities to be a force for good, not ill, within the context of the valued precepts of the Charter of the United Nations and multilateralism. We urge this great power to rise to this sacred challenge.

As a friend of the United States of America, St. Vincent and the Grenadines calls on the government of the United States of America to pull back from its proposed project which is immediately destabilising of peace and security in the Middle East and the world.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a stake in this matter: The knock-on effects of the cleansing of Gaza of its people will hurt in material ways the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean.

It is painful, and sad, to pose a pertinent query to our dear friends, the Americans: Which country is next on the list to be picked upon in a manner contrary to international law, public morality, and multi-lateralism? The recent acts of destabilization emanating from the citadels of American power are unnecessary and undesirable for civilised life, living, and production for all, globally. We call for an appropriate reset in the interest of humanity everywhere.