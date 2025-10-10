SVG ranks 2nd fastest‑growing Caribbean destination

St. Vincent Among the Caribbean’s Fastest-Growing Destinations in 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been named one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the Caribbean for the first half of 2025, recording a 17.3% increase in visitor arrivals compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest Caribbean Tourism Organization performance report.

The report ranks St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the second fastest-growing destination, behind only Guyana (18.3%), outpacing regional competitors such as Curaçao (15.3%) and Trinidad and Tobago (12.3%). St Vincent Grenadines also emerged as a regional leader in U.S. market growth, with arrivals from the United States soaring by 58.7% year-over-year, the highest growth rate among Caribbean destinations reporting increases from this key market.

This performance reflects the success of targeted marketing campaigns, new airlift partnerships, and St Vincent and the Grenadines’ growing reputation as a diverse, authentic, and immersive Caribbean experience.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, welcomed the results as a testament to the nation’s resilience, strategic planning, and rising global visibility:

“This remarkable growth underscores St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ emergence as one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic and promising destinations. It reflects the hard work of our tourism teams, industry partners, and communities across our beautiful island. We are especially proud of the surge from the U.S. market, which validates our investments in airlift expansion and brand visibility. As we continue to build momentum, we will also explore new frontiers in markets such as South America and Asia, ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a globally competitive and inclusive tourism destination.”

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority also noted the CTO’s confirmation of emerging opportunities in non-traditional markets, particularly South America (up 25.5%) and Asia, both of which are showing robust outbound travel growth and expanding airline connectivity to the Caribbean

Commenting on this trend, Annette Mark, CEO of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, stated:

“These new insights give us a clear signal that the time is right to diversify our market reach. As the Caribbean continues to evolve, South America and Asia represent untapped potential for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, markets that align well with our expanding airlift, cultural depth, and experiential tourism focus. The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will be developing strategies to build awareness, foster partnerships, and position our destination as a premier choice for travelers seeking authentic, meaningful experiences.”

With visitor arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels and sustained airlift expansion through partners such as Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is well positioned for continued growth into 2026. The nation’s strategic investments in hospitality training, site enhancement, and digital marketing continue to strengthen its competitive edge across both established and emerging source markets.