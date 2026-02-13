Cummings proposes sweeping soft drink ban in primary schools

St Vincent’s Minister of Health Daniel Cummings has proposed a formal ban on soft drinks within all primary schools to the government and cabinet.

This recommendation specifically targets drinks containing refined sugar, with the aim of promoting healthier habits from a young age.

Cummings described the level of obesity among school children as “alarming” and stressed that the country needs a “revolution of the mind” to change these trends.

Instead of sugary drinks, the Minister is encouraging parents to provide their children with the abundant local fruits available in the country.

He suggested that parents should not feel the need to buy bottled water, noting that children can drink quality tap water at school, which also helps reduce plastic litter.

The proposal is part of a broader focus on primary health care and prevention. The Minister Stated that the current system is too focused on the consequences of “sugar and pressure” (diabetes and hypertension), such as cutting off limbs, rather than preventing the diseases themselves.

Beyond the ban, Cummings expressed a desire for the Ministry of Health to go into communities to teach people about sugar and pressure, while also providing equipment so individuals can monitor their own sugar levels.

The Minister emphasized that previous talk about non-communicable diseases has not been effective enough, stating that “talk is cheap” and more proactive measures are required to stop these health issues from going “through the roof”.