St Vincent Inland Revenue Warns About Fraudulent Tax Return Email

Inland Revenue – fraudulent tax return email

The Inland Revenue Department (“IRD”) wishes to inform the general public of a fraudulent email that is currently in circulation, purportedly from the IRD under the hand of the Financial Comptroller. The email, which is addressed to taxpayers, indicates that taxpayers are eligible for a tax refund and further provides a clickable link to a website that allows taxpayers to “view your refund”. The email is provided below for your attention:

From: Winston Pompey <[email protected]> Subject: FW: Submission of TAX documents “Dear ……, After calculations of last year’s PAYE deductions, we realised that you are eligible to receive an early Tax refund for 1T1 326.61. Please click on the below link to view your refund. Note the refund will take 48hours to reflect in your account. https://www.svg-ird.org/relitnd Thank you, Financial Comptroller Inland Revenue Department”

Please be advised that there is no such Office as the Financial Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department.

There is no employee at the IRD by the name of Winston Pompey; the Comptroller of Inland Revenue is Mr. Kelvin Pompey. Further, the IRD is not associated with the url www.svg-ird.org nor the email address [email protected]

If you receive an email claiming that you are eligible for a tax refund, please do not respond or click on any of the links in the message. Instead, delete the email immediately and do not provide any personal or financial information.

We strongly recommend that you remain vigilant against such scams and protect yourself from potential fraud.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the IRD directly through telephone numbers (784) 456-6099 or (784) 457-1123 or email at [email protected] or [email protected]