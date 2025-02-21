Lucky Pair: Charles & Roberts Split $133,000 Jackpot

Steve C. Charles and Nalucia Roberts are the latest winners in the St Vincent’s Island Numbers Lottery game for February 14th.

On Friday, February 14, the winning numbers were 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. The jackpot for the 14 was $133,000.

The jackpot was split evenly between Charles and Roberts, with both receiving $66,500 each.

The manager of NLA, McGregor Sealey, congratulated Charles and Roberts, stating that it has been the first time they would have such a scenario. He said several years ago they had a similar scenario and thought at the time that they would not have had any winner; however, one winner emerged.

Sealey also expressed condolences to the Jones family on Friday for the loss of Hazel-Anne Jones, who worked with NLA for 27 years.

The National Lotteries Authority was established in 1984 to support sports and culture in St. Vincent & The Grenadines.