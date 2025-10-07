Glen resident Denroy Black stabbed to death

POLICE INVESTIGATE HOMICIDE IN GLEN

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched a homicide investigation following an incident that occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Glen.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Denroy Black, 31 years, a labourer of Glen. Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Black sustained a stab wound to the neck following an altercation.

He succumbed to his injury while being transported for medical care to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

A suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigators with their inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the offense.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

The RSVGPF is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation to come forward. Information can be shared by calling Police Control at 457-1211, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 456-1810, the Calliaqua Police Station at (784) 458-4200, or the Public Relations Office at (784) 485-6891. Citizens may also speak with a police officer they trust. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

The RSVGPF extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Black during this difficult time.