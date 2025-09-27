SVG launches cervical cancer elimination initiative

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines officially joined the global movement to eliminate cervical cancer with the launch of its human papillomavirus (HPV) screening program, marking a historic milestone for women’s health in the country and the Caribbean.

The launch event, hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) with support from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), Basic Health International (BHI), and the University of Miami (UM), brought together healthcare workers, partners, community stakeholders, and the media.

The evening featured remarks from the Hon. St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, local technical lead Dr Damaris Baptiste, and international health experts from PAHO, BHI, and UM. Together, they underscored the country’s commitment to achieving the WHO global 90-70-90 targets:

90% HPV vaccination coverage for girls by age 15

70% screening coverage for women by ages 35 and 45

90% treatment coverage for women with precancer or cancer

Dr Damaris Baptiste, Consultant Gynecology Oncologist, and Chair of the Cervical Cancer Taskforce, highlighted the urgent need for prevention and early detection. She indicated that 90% of anal cancer, 70% of vaginal cancer, 40% vulva cancer and 70% of throat cancers are due to HPV. The statistics showed that in the first 9 months of 2025, there were 17 new cases of cervical cancer.

“The Human Papilloma Virus or HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer in women. Deaths from cervical cancer are preventable; if only Vincentians would understand the importance of prevention and early diagnosis, we could save many lives,” said Dr Damaris Baptiste.

PAHO/WHO Advisor for Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, Dr Taraleen Malcolm, welcomed the gathering on behalf of Dr Amalia Del Riego, PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Countries and congratulated the country on this milestone. She emphasized that the introduction of HPV testing as the primary screening method represents a “transformational step”, allowing earlier and more accurate detection and timely treatment for women before cancer develops.

“If we have the power to prevent and even eliminate a cancer, why would we not use it? HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment give us that power, and together, we can make cervical cancer a disease of the past.”

In his keynote address, the Honourable St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, reaffirmed the government’s pledge.

“Cervical cancer is preventable, yet it continues to claim lives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As a government, we are proud to join the global effort to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 and are committed to ensuring that no woman dies from a disease we have the tools to prevent and treat.”

The Minister officially declared the project launched and introduced HPV screening as part of the country’s national cervical cancer prevention program. HPV screening will officially be available at eight health facilities starting 6 October 2025.

The introduction of HPV screening was made possible through the generous support of a Unitaid grant, which provided HPV test kits for the program. Unitaid is a global health initiative that invests in innovative solutions to prevent, diagnose, and treat major diseases, including cervical cancer, in low- and middle-income countries.

Additionally, 13 laptops donated by PAHO and funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, were handed over to strengthen the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) for the introduction of new vaccines and enhance data management across vaccination programs, including HPV.

Representatives from Basic Health International and the University of Miami praised the collaborative approach and shared their gratitude for being part of this effort.

“Together, through shared commitment and collective action, we can make lasting strides toward prevention, early detection, and the promise of a future free from cervical cancer,” said Ms Corinne Ferrari, who presented on behalf of Dr Erin Kobetz, University of Miami.

“This is an excellent example of what can be achieved when international partners, government, and local stakeholders work hand in hand,” remarked Dr. Karla Alfaro, Medical Director, Basic Health International.

This launch is just the beginning. The Ministry of Health, with technical support from PAHO/WHO, will continue to strengthen provider training, improve data systems, and expand public education campaigns to ensure all women have access to screening and care.

Ms Shanika John, Chief Health Promotion Officer, closed the ceremony with a call to action.

“Every one of us has a role to play, educating, advocating, and encouraging vaccination and screening. Together we can eliminate cervical cancer.”

PAHO remains committed to supporting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the path to elimination, ensuring that this generation and future generations live free from cervical cancer.