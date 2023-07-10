FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONERS INCREASE SCOPE OF WORK IN SVG

Family Nurse Practitioners in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) now have a thorough guideline when it comes to the extent of patient management, treatment, and diagnosis, according to the General Nursing Council’s specified regulations.

The General Nursing Council launched the Family Nurse Practitioners’ Protocol and Formulary today, June 7th, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Conference Hall.

In his remarks to the event, Minister of Health St. Clair Prince stated that Family Nurse Practitioners play an important role in the nursing sector and that nurses are the “backbone of the healthcare industry, an indispensable part of our health and wellness pursuits.”

“Prince added that there is a global shortage of nurses with a global demand, and that because of our reliance on specialized nurses, the government is encouraging specialty training, as nurses now have a multi-faceted role.” The Health Minister stated that Cabinet is debating ways to reward specialized training, particularly among nurses.

“The FNP is a specialist; we have encouraged and will continue to encourage specialist training throughout the system… how do we encourage people to become specialists?” Whether in FNP, A&E, theatre, or midwifery, for example. “How do we pay for those services because they are specialized because people have specialized training?” Prince explained.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Simone Keizer-Beache welcomed the new protocols and formulary noting that it strengthens Family Nurse Practitioners’ capacity to function as they should.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Family Nurse Practitioners give many hours of service to their clients when compared to other countries in the region and stressed that Government is committed to having more Family Nurse Practitioners within the health care system.

Dr. Gonsalves note that Family Nurse Practitioners play a vital role at the primary health care level especially when it comes to prevention and management of certain chronic ailments.

Source : API