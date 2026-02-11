SVG to launch major Greenhouse initiative

In a formal announcement from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Minister of Agriculture unveiled a strategic initiative focused on expanding greenhouse farming throughout the nation.

Minister Israel Bruce said this program specifically targets the younger generation, seeking to make farming a more financially stable and attractive profession through modern infrastructure and technical assistance.

By integrating advanced cultivation systems, the government aims to significantly increase food yields and strengthen the country’s overall agricultural output.

Bruce said financial backing for this endeavor is secured through a partnership involving a World Bank loan and a regional Caribbean economic initiative.

Ultimately, the project intends to modernize the sector while providing new employment opportunities for young citizens interested in sustainable food production.