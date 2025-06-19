St Vincent govt promises law to ensure benefits of fired workers under vaccine mandate

The St Vincent government is seeking a reconciliatory path with public servants ahead of the 2025 general elections. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves extended an olive branch to public servants still feeling the reverberations of the government’s strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate of 2021.

Reflecting on the divisive period, Gonsalves acknowledged the tensions that arose during the pandemic while speaking at the recent public servants church service.

“I know we have had some differences and there is a minority of public servants. During the time of COVID, some of us had a difference. And some of you probably even demonstrated against me when I went to Parliament, which is your right? And I’m absolutely sure that none of you had anything to do with busting my head. So I don’t hold those things in my mind,” he said.

The controversial ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy, which led to the termination of hundreds of public servants, remains a sensitive issue. Gonsalves addressed those still not reinstated, urging them to return without fear of losing accrued benefits.

“There are still some scars. But we must not allow those scars to be perpetually scabrous. As I have indicated for a long time now, those of you who chose not to abide by the requirement of the vaccine as Parliament had determined, if you’re still not back at work, please come back,” Gonsalves said. “You would not lose any of your benefits which you had acquired prior to when you made your choice and at the point of your return.”

In a bid to formalize this reconciliation, the government plans to introduce legislation guaranteeing pension rights for those rehired after termination under the mandate.

“I intend to put what we have been doing into practice, in a legislative form, just in case, by the hand of God, I am no longer around; that benefit will continue,” Gonsalves stated. “There are a large number of public servants, teachers, police, and others who can attest to what I’m saying.”

Gonsalves stood firm on his administration’s pandemic response, asserting it was necessary and successful.

“I acted then, and I still believe that I acted correctly to save lives and livelihoods. This was a pandemic which was brought upon us by forces outside and was challenging and difficult for all of us, and we handled it, I believe, better than most countries in the Caribbean and we came out pretty good.”

The vaccine mandate which sparked legal battles has seen mixed rulings. While a local court found the vaccine mandate unconstitutional, the Court of Appeal overturned this decision. The case is now anticipated to proceed to the Privy Council, keeping the issue alive as the nation awaits a final verdict.