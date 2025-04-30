Makia Providence Missing: Police Appeal for Information

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is soliciting the assistance of the general public in locating Ms. Makia “Keisha” Providence, 25 years old, unemployed of Redemption Sharpes.
Ms. Providence is slimly built, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, dark in complexion, has bold eyes, and stutters when she speaks. She also has short straightened hair.
She was last seen on Friday, 25th April 2025 wearing a green t-shirt, long blue jeans pants, and a pair of multicoloured Crocs.
Anyone who sees Ms. Providence or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Questelles Police Station at 1-784-456-1750, the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, Police Emergency at 911/999, or report to the nearest police station.