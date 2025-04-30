Makia Providence Missing: Police Appeal for Information

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is soliciting the assistance of the general public in locating Ms. Makia “Keisha” Providence, 25 years old, unemployed of Redemption Sharpes.

Ms. Providence is slimly built, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, dark in complexion, has bold eyes, and stutters when she speaks. She also has short straightened hair.

She was last seen on Friday, 25th April 2025 wearing a green t-shirt, long blue jeans pants, and a pair of multicoloured Crocs.