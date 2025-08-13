Single-Vehicle accident claims life in Richland Park

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving went over an embankment in the Richland Park community on Tuesday morning.

Sources told St Vincent Times that the accident occurred in the Cotton Ground area of Richland Park just after minutes midnight.

According to reports, the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

On 2 August, a mother and her baby were rescued after the vehicle they were in went over an embankment in Mesopotamia, St Vincent.

Also on 1 August, a vehicle accident in the Gorse community of North Central Windward, St Vincent, resulted in the death of Owia resident Annette Huggins.