    Wednesday, November 19

    EC$7Million Civic Centre Opens in Marriaqua Valley

    The Marriaqua Civic Centre was officially inaugurated on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility, constructed at an estimated cost of EC$7 million through a joint funding partnership between the Caribbean Development Bank and the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

    Permanent Secretary Maurissa Finch-Burke, delivering welcoming remarks, highlighted the centre’s unique design and potential, describing it as “one of its kind” and expressing hope that similar civic centres could be replicated across the nation to enhance community service delivery.

    Project Manager Surendra Singh provided insights into the centre’s development, explaining that initial construction plans from 2018 faced unexpected challenges. Difficult soil conditions necessitated additional engineering interventions, which delayed the original one-year completion timeline.

    Construction ultimately resumed in 2022, culminating in the facility’s successful completion.

    Area Representative St. Clair Prince reflected on the historical significance of the project, acknowledging the legacy of the former Marriaqua community centre while emphasizing the new structure’s improved capabilities to serve current and future community needs.

    Constructed by Franco Construction Ltd. and supervised by FDLL Inc. of St. Lucia, the centre replaces the previously demolished community centre, offering enhanced infrastructure for social programmes, educational initiatives, and emergency response coordination.

