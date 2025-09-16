Peters calls for decisive action in breaking the cycle of violence

MINISTER CALLS FOR DECISIVE ACTION

Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Keisal Peters has called for a collective approach and decisive action in breaking the cycle of violence.

In a statement, Minister Peters condemned recent acts of violence and insisted that as a nation, “we must never grow numb to this violence. We must not look the other way. Each life lost, each person harmed, is a tragedy that demands our attention and action”.

The Minister urged women in abusive relationships to seek help as the state provides resources and the necessary safety net to help women in such situations.

“To the women of our nation: If you are living in fear, feeling unsafe, or enduring abuse, please know that you are not alone. Help is available. We urge you to reach out. Whether you speak to a friend, a relative, a social worker, or contact our office, taking that first step could save your life. The Ministry is here to listen, to help, and to support you,” Minister Peters implored.

Peters also reminded all citizens that they have a role to play in breaking the cycle of violence in the society. “The time to act is now. … Speak up when you witness abuse. Support survivors with empathy.

Challenge harmful behaviours and toxic attitudes. Hold each other accountable, because real change begins at home, in our communities, and in our everyday interactions,” Minister Peters said.